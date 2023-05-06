Sienna Weir Death Reason? Miss Universe Finalist Sienna Weir Dies Following Horse Riding Accident

It is very hard to announce that Sienna Weir has passed away recently. She was a finalist for Miss Universe from Australia. She is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday at the age of 23. Recently, her passing news has come on the internet as soon as it circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines and no one thought that she would lose her life at a young age. Now many people are curious to know about Sienna Weir and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sienna Weir was one of the 27 Australian Miss Universe 2022 finalists and also she was a New South Wales competition for Australian Miss Universe 2022. She completed her education at Sydney University with a double degree in English literature and psychology. She got a double degree from Sydney University in psychology and English literature. She had been riding horses since she was three years old and she was also interested in English literature. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Sienna Weir Death Reason?

Sydney model Sienna Weir is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 4 May 2023, Thursday when she was 23 years old. Her passing news has been confirmed by her family and representatives. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. Reportedly, Sienna Weir passed away after a tragic horse-riding accident. you are on the right page for more information about the news so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, after the fatal horse-riding accident she was taken to the Westmead Hospital in a severe condition, where she was kept alive for two days before succumbing to her injuries. This tragic incident happened on 2 May 2023 at Windsor Polo Grounds. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are broken by his death as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Many people have expressed their profound condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms. May Sienna Weir's soul rest in peace.