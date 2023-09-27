Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik Win Silver in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P, Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik win silver in women’s 50m Rifle 3P. In the 2023 Asian Games, India secured their 15th medal by clinching the second position in the 50m Rifle 3P team event, with valuable contributions from Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik. At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, India clinched their 15th medal, marking their fifth silver medal. This achievement came through the outstanding performance of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik, who led their nation to a second-place finish in the women’s 50m Rifle 3P event.

The Indian shooting team has now secured their sixth medal, bringing them closer to the impressive tally of nine medals they attained during the 2018 Jakarta Games. India concluded the competition with a total of 1764 points, trailing China, the leading team, by just nine points. In specific shooting positions, the Indian trio exhibited their skill with scores of 292 and 290 points in kneeling, 297 and a perfect 300 points in prone, as well as 292 and 293 points in standing.

Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik Win Silver

The Republic of Korea, represented by Kyerim Lee, Sanghee Lee, and Eunseo Lee, secured the bronze medal by amassing a total of 1756 points. Sift Kaur Samra of India had additional cause for celebration when she secured the second position in the individual qualification round of the women’s 50m Rifle 3P event. Notably, she established a new national record with a remarkable score of 594. She found herself tied in points with China’s Xia Siyu, but Xia Siyu claimed the top spot due to her superior number of inner 10s. Ashi Chouksey secured her spot in the individual final by claiming the sixth position with a total score of 590 points. Unfortunately, Manini Kaushik faced a challenging day in the individual round, concluding with a score of 580 points, which placed her in the 18th position.



In the women’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event, India clinched the gold medal, with Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Rhythm Sangwan combining for a total of 1759 points. This score was three points higher than that of China. Furthermore, Manu Bhaker led the qualification round with an impressive score of 590 points. Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan also secured places in the final, recording scores of 586 and 583 points, respectively.