Sikkim: Tanker Rams Into Car Killing 3 Accident Caught On Cam, Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Camera Captures Accident a tanker Collides With Car, Claiming 3 Lives in Sikkim. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. In a startling event, a milk tanker collided with three parked cars near a fair in Ranipool, Sikkim. The collision resulted in the tragic deaths of at least three individuals, with over 30 others sustaining injuries. An online video has surfaced, capturing the accident where a speeding tanker collided with cars while people hurriedly tried to avoid being hit. Preliminary investigations indicate that the tanker’s brakes failed, leading to the tragic incident at the Mela ground, where a ‘tambola’ game was underway.

Onlookers promptly transported the injured to the Central Referral Hospital. The death toll may rise as five individuals are in critical condition, as reported. Ongoing investigations are in progress. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang has expressed condolences, assuring government support for the victims during this challenging time. In a Facebook post, he stated, “We are committed to providing every possible support during this difficult time. My thoughts are with the injured and their families, and I sincerely pray for their swift recovery. I also extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy, and I pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace.” Sikkim is in the spotlight for the second major accident in the last 30 days. On January 13, a road accident in Namchi district claimed the lives of at least three individuals, with one person sustaining injuries, as a vehicle plunged into a gorge.

Tanker Rams Into Car Killing 3 Accident

The ‘Road Accidents in India 2021’ report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways disclosed that in the year 2021, police departments across states and union territories reported a total of 4,12,432 road accidents in the country. These accidents resulted in 1,53,972 fatalities and caused injuries to 3,84,448 individuals. On average, this translates to 1,130 accidents and 422 deaths daily, or 47 accidents and 18 deaths every hour throughout the nation. According to the World Road Statistics 2020, based on 2018 data, India holds the second position globally in total accidents across 207 countries, following the United States.

The fatality rate, indicating road accidents relative to the vehicular population, is measured by the number of road accident fatalities per 10,000 vehicles. The national average accident fatality rate has seen a decline over the years and remained at 4.0 in 2021. In 2021, Sikkim recorded the highest fatality rate at 8.7, followed by Bihar at 6.8. Approximately fifty percent of states have a fatality rate above the national average of 4.0 in 2021. Sikkim reported 155 accidents in 2021, resulting in 56 fatalities, positioning the state 32nd in both the number of accidents and the number of people killed. For comparison, Sikkim had 196 accidents in 2017, 180 in 2018, 162 in 2019, and 138 in 2020. The state also recorded 78 accident-related deaths in 2017, 85 in 2018, 73 in 2019, and 47 in 2020.