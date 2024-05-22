Silverglades New Launch in Sector 59 Gurgaon

Introducing an unparalleled opportunity on Extension Road by Silver Glades, positioned adjacent to Ireo Grand Arch and Mahindra Luminaire in Sector 59. Spanning across an expansive 10.8 acres, this esteemed development promises an extraordinary blend of luxury and convenience.

Comprising a total of 410 units distributed among 5 towering structures, this project offers an exclusive living experience. While one tower is dedicated to spacious 3 BHK apartments, the remaining four towers feature opulent 4 BHK residences, ensuring a diverse array of options to suit every lifestyle.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the 3 BHK units boast a layout of 4 apartments per core, while the 4 BHK residences feature 2 apartments per core, ensuring optimal privacy and comfort for residents. Rising impressively to heights of 34-38 floors, these towers offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

The residences themselves are generously sized, ranging from 2750-2850 sq ft for 3 BHK units and 3750-3800 sq ft for 4 BHK units. Additionally, penthouses are available, offering an expansive living space of 4100-4200 sq ft for 3 BHK towers and 5800-5900 sq ft for 4 BHK towers.

Every apartment is equipped with a private lift, providing unparalleled convenience and exclusivity. The pricing, set at an attractive 21,000 per sq ft (inclusive of an average of PLC) plus GST, presents an exceptional investment opportunity. However, after the launch, the base selling price will increase to 25,000 per sq ft.

Residents will also have access to a lavish clubhouse spread over 3-4 acres, offering a plethora of amenities and recreational facilities. This going to be one of the most luxurious residential property of gurgaon

To secure your dream home, submit your non-bankable cheque of 25 Lacs by 15th May for confirmed allotment. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to elevate your lifestyle with Silver Glades on Extension Road.

Why Invest In Silverglades 59 For Investment?

This project by SilverGlades Sector 59 Gurgaon on Extension Road presents an exceptional investment opportunity due to its strategic location adjacent to Ireo Grand Arch and Mahindra Luminaire in Sector 59, offering proximity to established infrastructure and amenities. With a total of 410 units spread across 5 towers, featuring a mix of 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences, the development caters to a diverse range of potential buyers.

The meticulously designed apartments, equipped with private lifts and offering breathtaking views from heights of 34-38 floors, ensure high demand in the real estate market. Additionally, the competitive pricing, coupled with the promise of an extensive clubhouse spread over 3-4 acres, enhances the project’s appeal, making it an attractive prospect for investors seeking long-term appreciation and rental income potential in the thriving Gurgaon real estate market.

DESIGN THOUGHT & INSPIRATION

The facade design draws inspiration from the graceful cascading movement of waterfalls. It elegantly mirrors the descent of water over a steep drop, employing white ribbons to delineate the journey from the cascading point to the base.

This design element accentuates the fluidity and movement, while louvers and mesh screens further amplify the verticality and dynamic essence of tumbling water, resulting in a visually captivating representation of nature’s beauty.

Typology & Area (5 Iconic Towers)

3 BHK – 2750-2850 sq ft

4 BHK – 3750-3800 sq ft

3 BHK Tower – 4100-4200 (Private Lift)

On 4 BHK Tower – 5800-5900 (Private Lift)

USP of Property

•⁠ ⁠Site Area – 10.8 Acres

•⁠ ⁠40 apartments per acre

•⁠ ⁠410 units

•⁠ ⁠In total 5 towers

•⁠ ⁠3 BHK only 1 tower, rest 4 tower of 4 BHK

•⁠ ⁠3BHK – 4 apartments to a core

•⁠ ⁠4BHK – 2 Apartments to a core

•⁠ ⁠Building Height – 34-38 floors

About Silverglades Developer

Silverglades is a renowned real estate developer based in Gurgaon, known for its commitment to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in every project. On resort base theme whiteland urban resort in sector 103, Gurgaon also coming. With a rich legacy spanning several decades, Silverglades has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, synonymous with excellence and reliability.