Silvina Luna Cause of Death? Argentine Model Silvina Luna Passed Away at 43

Recently a piece of heart-wrenching news is coming in which it has been told that Argentine model, also known as actor Silvina Luna, has died. Yes, you heard it right. After hearing this news, his fans have got a big shock. Even fans have started asking questions like how Silvina Luna died. What also happened with Silvina Luna due to which she had to lose her life? People are making the news of Silvina Luna’s death more and more viral. If you also want to know the secret of Silvina Luna’s death, then stay with us till the end of the article because we have brought all the information related to Silvina Luna’s death for you. So without wasting any time let us know this news in depth.

If you do not know Argentine model i.e. actor Silvina Luna, then we share with you some things related to her. So actor Silvina Luna whose full name is Silvina Noelia Luna. He was born in Rosario, Argentina on June 21, 1980. She had only one dream since childhood that she would grow up to become a model one day and within no time this dream also came true. She completed her schooling at the age of 17 and after that, she started working as a secretary and a model in Buenos Aires.

Silvina Luna Cause of Death?

Silvina Luna was the best model as well as a good actress who ruled the hearts of her fans on the basis of her talent. After that, many of her amazing photos were published in magazines like Cover of the Argentine Maxim magazine, Cover of Interviu magazine, Pages of Harper’s Bazaar, and Pages of Vogue. Say something, whatever she has achieved in his life, she has done it all on his own. Her hard work, her passion, and even her insanity of being a model all worked well for her. As far as the question of his death is concerned, everyone has been deeply shocked after hearing this news.

This is the last question of the fans how did she die, let us tell you that Silvina Luna died due to plastic surgery. He left us all at the age of 43. In 2016, Luna had complications due to treatment for kidney stones in 2015. Then in 2016, she traveled to Miami and met with Dr. Cristian Perez from Argentina, who removed the dangerous substance from her buttocks. His family, his relatives, and even his fans are saddened by his death. We pray that God rests Silvina Luna’s soul.