Silvina Luna Cause Of Death? Famous Argentine Model Silvina Luna Passed Away, Obituary

Yes, you hear right we are talking about Silvina Luna who is no more. She passed away on August 31, 2023. Her passing news left the entire television industry in shock. The moment her passing news is uploaded on the internet it's on viral and creates a huge controversy. People want to know about her cause of death. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Silvina Luna. How did she die? What was her actual cause of death? Was she suffering from any serious illness?

According to the sources, Silvina Luna who was a famous Argentine model, actress, and vedette passed away, She died on August 31, 2023. The passing news left a void in people’s hearts who knew her and were too close to her. The model was raised in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. Completed her high school at the age of 17 and moved to Buenos Aires and worked as a secretary and model also. She also lived in Miami for a long time. Currently, she has been working with the modeling agency of Ricardo Pinerio.

The model also worked in various shows such as Big Brother 2 and many more. Gained a lot of popularity through her excellent performance and creativity. She was honored many times with the awards. She also took her theater classes with Julio Chavez. As per the sources, she was hospitalized in 2014. She was suffering from Kidney stones and therefore hospitalized in July 2014. She blamed her illness on her cosmetic surgeon. The model was 43 years old at the time of her passing. The sudden passing of such a talented model is so sad and hurtful.

The television world mourns the loss of Silvina Luna. Her life journey was remarkable and made a significant place in the entertainment world. The model Silvina Luna passed away after having a "poorly performed cosmetic operation" on August 31, 2023. Her passing news was shared by her family members through social media posts. The legal action is taken against the cosmetic surgeon who is responsible for her death.