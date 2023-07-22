Simeon Hendrickson Cause of Death? Illinois Firearms Safety Instructor Accidentally Shoots Wife

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. Tragedy struck in Illinois, as a 61-year-old firearms safety instructor, Simeon Hendrickson, accidentally shot and killed his 60-year-old wife, Laurie Hendrickson, while cleaning one of his weapons on July 15 afternoon. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. In this article, we will talk about the recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

As per information available on his Facebook page, Simeon Hendrickson was a passionate gun enthusiast and dedicate his time to teaching firearms training. At a location in the Chicago suburbs, he taught training on the correct methods for carrying a hidden weapon. The unfortunate incident occurred when Simeon unintentionally discharged the firearm, striking his wife, Laurie. Following this horrific accident, he turned the handgun on himself, taking his own life. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Simeon Hendrickson Cause of Death?

When the police received a call at 5:45 pm local time, they rushed to the scene. Upon arriving, they discovered Simeon dead. Initially, the authorities were responding to a report of a man accidentally shooting himself, but on their way to the location, they learned that a second person might have been shot. Tragically died shortly after at a nearby hospital. The preliminary investigation indicates that Simeon was in his residence, working on one of his handguns, when the accidental shooting occurred, resulting in the fatal injury to his wife, Laurie, as per Chicago Sun-Times. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

This heartbreaking incident has left the community in shock and mourning. Viewers are sharing condolence and prayers with his family and close friends, devastated by the news of his death.