Sinikiwe Mpofu Death Reason? Zimbabwe Women’s Assistant Coach, Passed Away at 37

Deeply saddened to announce the passing of the talented and beloved Zimbabwe women’s team assistant coach Sinikiwe Mpofu. Yes, Sinikiwe Mpofu passed away at the age of 37. According to the latest updates, the news of her death was confirmed by the Zimbabwe cricket association on Twitter. It is hard to believe that she has gone from this world too soon as she was just 37 years old at the time of her death. She was young and talented and worked as an assistant coach of the Zimbabwe women’s team. The news of her passing was confirmed on Monday, January 9, 2023, through Tweet.

A Tweet by Zimbabwe Women’s Team Association reads,” It is with great sadness and shock that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announces the sudden death of Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Team Assistant Coach Sinikiwe Mpofu, less than a month after her husband, Shepherd Makunura, was laid to rest”. Being an assistant coach of the team, Sinikiwe Mpofu was also the former Zimbabwe International Cricket Player known as Sneeze. Many fans and her loved ones are trying to know what was the reason behind her sudden death. Well, here are some latest details that come out exactly after few hours of her death.

How Did Sinikiwe Mpofu Die?

As per the reports, the cause of her death has not been officially released. The post-mortem of Sinikiwe Mpofu is yet to be carried out. At the time of Sinikiwe Mpofu’s passing, he was in the condition where trying to come out of her husband’s death, Makunura, who was the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team Fielding Coach and Southern Rocks Head Coach. The sources says that Makunura passed away on December 15, 2022. Now, Sinikiwe Mpofu also has gone from this world leaving everyone devastated.

Born as Sinikiwe Mpofu on February 21, 1985, in Bulawayo. She was a talented all-rounder player who was part of the Zimbabwe Women’s Team. She played her first match in December 2006. When she was just a student at Mpopoma High School, Sinikiwe Mpofu started to play cricket. She had also joined Takashinga Cricket Club and made it into the Northerns team after moving to Harare for her further education.

After finishing her cricket career, she moved on to become a coach and got a chance in Zimbabwe Women’s Cricket Team at the national level. Since the news of her death, many people are paying condolence to her on social media. Sinikiwe Mpofu will be always remembered as a loving coach.