Sirsa: 4 From Punjab’s Patran Die in Road Accident in Haryana’s

Four devotees died in a tragic road accident in Sirsa, Haryana on Friday. The devotees, hailing from Punjab, were traveling on a tractor trolley when the vehicle veered turtle on the road in Sirsa’s Chopta Jamal area. An official of the Haryana State Traffic Police said that the trolley, which was carrying four devotees, lost control and fell on the road, resulting in the death of the devotees. The accident took place at the intersection of Chopta Jamal Road and Rupwas Road in the Nathusari Chhatra area of Sirsa district.

The official said that four devotees from Punjab died in the accident who were on their way to the holy place of Gogamedi. The official also said that more than 20 devotees were injured in the accident and have been taken to the Sirsa Civil Hospital for treatment. According to the sources, around 40 devotees were on board the tractor-trolley at the time of the accident. The incident occurred on Thursday night when the hook of the tractor trolley was dislodged, said Station House Officer (SHO) Nathusari Chopta.

According to the reports, the devotees were en route from Patra (Punjab) to a religious program in the state of Rajasthan (Gogamedi). While the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, it is reported that the accident was caused due to a hook pin being removed from a tractor trolley which caused the trolley to lose control and roll over, resulting in the death of the devotees. The village of Roopwas was in shock after hearing the victims’ screams. A tractor trolley that was transporting pilgrims from the state of Punjab to the temple of Rajasthan overturned on Friday near a village in Sirsa in Haryana, resulting in the death of four persons and the injury of 18 others, police said.

The villagers heard the cries of the injured and rushed to the place to start the rescue operation. The Chopta Police reached the spot after getting the information. The critically injured have been taken to the Community health center of Nathusari Chopta where they are being treated with the aid of an ambulance. Since the health center does not have any medical facilities, the critically injured have been transferred to the Civil Hospital of Sirsa for medical treatment. According to the police report, the pilgrims were on their way from various villages in the Patran area of Punjab’s Patiala District to the Indian state of Rajasthan, “Gogamedi,” when the incident occurred.