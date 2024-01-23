SIX vs HEA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Australian T20 League Bash

The Australian T20 League Bash is going to play their next cricket match and this news is creating a buzz among the sports lovers. The match is going to be played between Sydney Sixers (SIX) and another team Brisbane Heat (HEA). Both teams have numerous fans worldwide and they are expressing their excitement. It will begin to play at 01:45 pm on Wednesday 24 January 2024. It is set to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, a sports stadium located in the Moore Park suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Various questions remain unclear about this match, so we made a long article and shared all the available details.

The previous matches of both teams were superb and won the hearts of all those who enjoyed the matches. Both teams have played a total of ten matches in this league and this upcoming match is the second head-to-head match of both teams. Sydney Sixers has faced six wins, two losses, or two draws, and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. On the other side, Brisbane Heat has faced seven wins, one loss, or two draws, and the team is ranked at the top of the points table. It is a banging match in this league and many unexpected performances will take place, so watch and enjoy.

SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat (SIX vs HEA)

Tournament: Australian T20 League Bash

Date: Wednesday, 24th January 2024

Time: 01:45 PM (IST) – 08:15 AM (GMT)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) Playing 11

Sydney Sixers (SIX) Possible Playing 11 1. Daniel Hughes, 2. Jack Edwards, 3. Josh Philippe(WK), 4. Moises Henriques(C), 5. Jordan Silk, 6. Joel Davies, 7. Hayden Kerr, 8. Sean Abbott, 9. Ben Dwarshuis, 10. Steve O’Keefe, 11. Todd Murphy

Brisbane Heat (HEA) Possible Playing 11 1. Josh Brown-I, 2. Charlie Wakim, 3. Nathan McSweeney(C), 4. Matt Renshaw, 5. Max Bryant, 6. Paul Walter, 7. Jimmy Peirson(WK), 8. Michael Neser, 9. Xavier Bartlett, 10. Spencer Johnson, 11. Matthew Kuhnemann

This cricket match is the 11th match of both teams and will be available to watch on various platforms including Star Sports, Hotstar, and FanCode. At present it is very difficult to predict the victory of the team because the previous matches of both the teams were almost similar. At present no player of any team is injured and everyone is ready to play in this match. The weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports.