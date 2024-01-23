CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

SIX vs HEA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Australian T20 League Bash

24 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

The Australian T20 League Bash is going to play their next cricket match and this news is creating a buzz among the sports lovers. The match is going to be played between Sydney Sixers (SIX) and another team Brisbane Heat (HEA). Both teams have numerous fans worldwide and they are expressing their excitement. It will begin to play at 01:45 pm on Wednesday 24 January 2024. It is set to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, a sports stadium located in the Moore Park suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Various questions remain unclear about this match, so we made a long article and shared all the available details.

SIX vs HEA Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were superb and won the hearts of all those who enjoyed the matches. Both teams have played a total of ten matches in this league and this upcoming match is the second head-to-head match of both teams. Sydney Sixers has faced six wins, two losses, or two draws, and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. On the other side, Brisbane Heat has faced seven wins, one loss, or two draws, and the team is ranked at the top of the points table. It is a banging match in this league and many unexpected performances will take place, so watch and enjoy.

SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat (SIX vs HEA)
Tournament: Australian T20 League Bash
Date: Wednesday, 24th January 2024
Time: 01:45 PM (IST) – 08:15 AM (GMT)
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) Playing 11

Sydney Sixers (SIX) Possible Playing 11 1. Daniel Hughes, 2. Jack Edwards, 3. Josh Philippe(WK), 4. Moises Henriques(C), 5. Jordan Silk, 6. Joel Davies, 7. Hayden Kerr, 8. Sean Abbott, 9. Ben Dwarshuis, 10. Steve O’Keefe, 11. Todd Murphy

Brisbane Heat (HEA) Possible Playing 11 1. Josh Brown-I, 2. Charlie Wakim, 3. Nathan McSweeney(C), 4. Matt Renshaw, 5. Max Bryant, 6. Paul Walter, 7. Jimmy Peirson(WK), 8. Michael Neser, 9. Xavier Bartlett, 10. Spencer Johnson, 11. Matthew Kuhnemann

This cricket match is the 11th match of both teams and will be available to watch on various platforms including Star Sports, Hotstar, and FanCode. At present it is very difficult to predict the victory of the team because the previous matches of both the teams were almost similar. At present no player of any team is injured and everyone is ready to play in this match. The weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

what are the different types of erectile dysfunction medication rhino rush 70 pills does finasteride help with premature ejaculation when should you take a male enhancement pill erectile dysfunction product called giddy product review nigeria drugs for premature ejaculation cbd gummies male enhancement amazon extenze male sexual enhancement what vitamins help male enhancement poseidon male enhancement pill reviews is erectile dysfunction cure by denzel washington a hoax olive oil and lemon juice male enhancement r l x male enhancement where can i buy viril x male enhancement pills to make me last longer having sex penis extension surgery downside to diet pills does prednisone suppress appetite ketosium xs acv gummies rebel wilson how to dispose of wegovy pens first month weight loss wegovy what diet pill is like adipex lipofuze diet pill reviews when to take keto gummies heart palpitations diet pills grace woodward diet pills turmeric and forskolin diet pills what speed to run on treadmill to lose weight can alcohol help you lose weight does shark tank endorse weight loss gummies buy cbd gummies for adhd child purekana 500mg cbd vegan gummies best thc delta 8 gummies are cbd products legal in usana thc gummies hermantown cheapest cbd gummies for sleep how many grams of cbd for sleep incredibles cannabis infused gummies do cbd gummies help stop smoking anxiety pen cbd