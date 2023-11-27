Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition Launched in India at Rs. 18.31 lakh Specs and More

The Skoda Kushaq elegance edition has a price of Rs 18,31 lakh for manual transmission, and Rs 19,51 lakh for dual clutch automatic transmission. The same can be said for the Slavia elegance edition. The price of the manual transmission is Rs 17,52 lakh, and the dual-clutch automatic transmission is Rs 18,92 lakh. Continue for more details related to this incident. When it comes to variant lineup, Skoda Kushaq and the Elegance Edition are placed above the top-of-the-line Style trim. However, until the production numbers for the Elegance Edition are met, these are the highest-end trims in their lineups. When it comes to powertrains, the only 1.5L EVO TSI engine offered by Skoda is the 6-speed MT with 7-speed DCT.

The new Deep Black color offered by Skoda India is a beautiful shade of pure black. It is complemented by a bunch of chrome elements which add a touch of elegance. Chrome highlights are found on the front grill and side body molding, at the bottom part of doors, on the lower bumper, on the trunk garnish, and elsewhere. The B-pillar is also finished in chrome, and the brand logo is projected on the ORVMs. Kushaq gets 17-inch Vega dual-tone alloy wheels while the Elegance edition gets 16-inch Ving alloy wheels.