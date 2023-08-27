Skylar Ware Missing Update: 26-Year-Old Man Disappeared From Kansas City

The missing case found by our source was unsolved for many years. Skylare Ware, a 26-year-old man disappeared from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department on May 10, 2020. All the authorities are trying and making more efforts to locate him. He was very well known among his family and friends for his artistic talents in painting and drawing. He was 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighed around 160 pounds. His appearance is the mixed heritage of (African-American/Caucasian) with dark brown hair with brown eyes set him apart. The information we get from authority. He was possibly with someone named Chris in the Blue Springs area sometime in early to mid-June and that foul play is suspected. Continue to read this article to learn about this incident.

Skylar Ware Missing Update

According to our source, he was suffering from bipolar disorder and had drug addiction issues. He had struggled with mental health issues since he was ten years old and had previously threatened to take his own life. He was taking a prescribed medication, but he wasn’t taking it as prescribed at the time of his disappearance. He was last seen on May 10, 2020, after speaking with someone in his family. Scroll down to not missing single pieces of information and grab all the information.

His family shared information that he had a plan to meet someone named Chris in Blue Springs. But they have not been in contact with him since then. His cell phone, social media accounts, and bank activity have all been inactive since his disappearance. His appearance is described as an arrow tattoo under his right eye; a green cactus tattoo on the right side of under his hairline; a tattoo of the word “Lover” above his left eye; a tattoo of symbols “?!” on his left cheek; arrow tattoo on his right wrist; “Indian headdress” tattoo on right forearm; tattoo of “Mama” with triangle symbols in place of the “a” letters and a heart with the words “Love you” on neck; letters “LV” on middle finger of right hand; multiple hand tattoos on both hands and fingers; gauged ear piercings. Continue to read to know more details.

In the current time of 2023, his missing is still a mystery for us the authorities didn’t find any clue related to his case, and remains unsolved. It has been years since its disappearance. And we don’t have a single information related to disappearance. If anyone has any information regarding Skylar’s disappearance or current whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5136 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 800-877-3452.