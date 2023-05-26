SL-U20 vs USA-U20 Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Today’s Match U20 Football World Cup

Here all the football lovers, here we are going to share exciting news with you that one of the best U20 Football World Cup is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Slovakia U20 vs USA U20. As we all know that both teams are very famous among people and they have a massive fan following. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SL-U20 vs USA-U20 match and we will share it with you in this article.

U20 Football World Cup is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. The U20 Football World Cup match between Slovakia U20 vs USA U20 will be played at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance to rain during the match.

Match Details

Team: Slovakia U20 (SL-U20) vs USA U20 (USA-U20)

League: U20 Football World Cup

Date:26th May 2023

Day: Friday

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario

Slovakia U20 (SL-U20) Possible Playing 11:1 Samuel Belanik, 2. Samuel Kopasek, 3. David Ovsonka, 4. Samuel Bagin, 5. Simon Micuda, 6. Dominik Snajder, 7. Mate Szolgai, 8. Mario Sauer, 9. Artur Gajdos, 10. Leo Sauer, 11. Timotej Jambor

USA U20 (USA-U20) Possible Playing 11:1.Gabriel Slonina, 2. Brandan Craig, 3. Michael Halliday, 4. Jonathan Gomez, 5. Marcus Ferkranus, 6. Caleb Wiley, 7. Jack McGlynn, 8. Owen Wolff, 9. Daniel Edelman, 10. Cade Cowell, 11. Darren Yapi/Quinn Sullivan

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and popular players and they are ready to defeat opposite teams. This match is going to be played between Slovakia U20 vs USA U20 on 26th May 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario. SL-U20 team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match, and on the other hand, the USA-U20 team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches, and draw 1 match. As per the scoreboard, the SL-U20 team has more chances to win the match as it looks good in the recent match.