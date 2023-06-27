Slidell Shooting: Slidell Armed and Dangerous Murder Suspect Sought CCTV Footage

Recently the big and shocking news has come on the internet that police in Slidell, Louisiana, have been on the lookout for the man who killed Tavante Williamson on Sunday. The suspect is identified as Jamiel Miller. Recently the news has come on the internet and circulated on social media platforms. Now many people are searching for the news as they want to know the whole information about the news. This news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that Jamiel Miller killed Tavante Williamson and this tragic accident happened on 25 June 2023, Sunday during a dispute. According to officials with the Slidell Police Department (SPD), a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Gause Boulevard was received just after 10:30 p.m. Tavante Williamson was a 26-year-old only and he was found at the site with a gunshot injury. After this horrible incident, Tavante has been taken to the nearby hospital but where he was pronounced dead. His sudden death news left many people very shocked and broken. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Slidell Armed and Dangerous Murder Suspect Sought

Reportedly, Tavante Williamson lost his life from his serious wounds. Willamson and Jamiel Naquon Miller, 26, engaged in a heated discussion before Miller grabbed a gun and shot Tavante in the chest, as per the SPD. Following give advice to locals as they looked for a shooter, police in Slidell gave the all-clear overnight. Currently, this news making headlines on the internet and lots of people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The 25 years old Jamiel Naquon Miller is wanted by SPD. Seuzeneau declared that Tavante has been shot and killed at around 10:30 p.m. by Jamiel Naquon Miller. After the incident, Miller was a target of a manhunt. The hunt for Miller turned up nothing and SPD officers announced that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."