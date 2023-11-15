SLO vs ICE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup SLOVAKIA vs Iceland Euro Qualifiers League

The Euro Qualifiers League is going to play its next football match and it is set to be played between two teams: SLOVAKIA (SLO) and Iceland (ICE). Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. This football match is scheduled to take place at the Tehelne Pole. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:15 am pm on Friday 17 November 2023. Many questions arose such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared all the details related to this upcoming football match.

The previous matches of both the teams were very good and won the hearts of the audience. Both teams have played a total of eight matches in this league and have received good responses. Slovakia has got five wins, one draw, or two defeats in the last matches and is placed second in the points table. On the other side, Iceland has three wins, one draw, or four losses in their last matches and is placed fourth on the points table. Both the teams will play the second face-to-face match of this league and it will be an explosive match, so watch and enjoy it.

SLO vs ICE (SLOVAKIA vs Iceland) Match Details

Match: SLOVAKIA vs Iceland (SLO vs ICE)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Friday, 17th November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

SLO vs ICE Venue: Tehelne Pole

SLO vs ICE (SLOVAKIA vs Iceland) Starting 11

SLOVAKIA (SLO) Possible Starting 11 1.Martin Dubravka, 2. Peter Pekarik, 3. Milan Skriniar, 4. David Hancko, 5. Denis Vavro, 6. Juraj Kucka, 7. Ondrej Duda, 8. Stanislav Lobotka, 9. Robert Mak, 10. Robert Bozenik, 11. Ivan Schranz