SLO vs POR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup SLOVAKIA vs Portugal Euro Qualifiers

Hello football lovers, Euro Qualifiers League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams SLOVAKIA (SLO) and another team Portugal (POR). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 am on Saturday 9 September 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Tehelné Pole Football Stadium. If you are also a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

This upcoming match is the second head-to-head match between both teams and the people are also excited to enjoy this upcoming match. Both teams had played a total of four matches in this tournament which was enjoyed by the fans and viewers. SLO faced three wins or one draw and this team is currently ranked in second place of the points table. On the other hand, Portugal faced well response by winning the matches and this team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. Both teams have strong players who will give thier best to win this match that makes the match more interesting.

SLO vs POR (SLOVAKIA vs Portugal) Match Details

Match: SLOVAKIA vs Portugal (SLO vs POR)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers

Date: Saturday, 9th September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

SLO vs POR Venue: Tehelné Pole

SLO vs POR (SLOVAKIA vs Portugal) Starting 11

SLOVAKIA (SLO) Possible Starting 11 1.Marek Rodak, 2. Peter Pekarik, 3. Milan Skriniar, 4. David Hancko, 5. Vernon De Marco, 6. Juraj Kucka, 7. Stanislav Lobotka, 8. Ondrej Duda, 9. Robert Mak, 10. Robert Polievka, 11. Robert Bozenik

Portugal (POR) Possible Starting 11 1.Diogo Meireles Costa, 2. Danilo Pereira, 3. Joao Cancelo, 4. Diogo Dalot, 5. Ruben Dias, 6. Joao Palhinha, 7. Ruben Neves, 8. Bernardo Silva, 9. Bruno Fernandes, 10. Cristiano Ronaldo, 11. Rafael Leao

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. No player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. This upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and they are supporting their favorite players. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.