SLP-W vs LYN-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Slavia Prague Women vs Lyon Women

The UEFA Women’s Champions League is going to play thier next football match and it is set to be played between Slavia Prague Women (SLP-W) and the opponent team Lyon Women (LYN-W). Both teams contain a massive number of fans and they are hugely excited about this match by expressing their excitement. This amazing match is going to take place at Eden Arena. This upcoming football match will begin play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 15 November 2023. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

This league is going to begin and presently, there are no previous records available of any team. Both teams are going to play thier first head-to-head match and it is fully unexpected. There are no details shared about the previous records and nothing can be said too early. Both teams have strong and active players who will perform their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy it. Both of the teams are in the Group B of the points table. This upcoming match will win the hearts of viewers and it will gain a lot of love.

SLP-W vs LYN-W (Slavia Prague Women vs Lyon Women) Match Details

Match: Slavia Prague Women vs Lyon Women (SLP-W vs LYN-W)

Tournament: UEFA Women’s Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 15th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

SLP-W vs LYN-W Venue: Eden Arena

SLP-W vs LYN-W (Slavia Prague Women vs Lyon Women) Starting 11

Slavia Prague Women (SLP-W) Possible Starting 11 1.Olivie Lukasova, 2. Denisa Vesela, 3. Diana Bartovicova, 4. Alika Keene, 5. Simona Necidova, 6. Kristyna Ruzickova, 7. Martina Surnovska, 8. Michaela Khyrova, 9. Tamara Moravkova, 10. Marjolen Nekesa, 11. Franny Cerna