SLV vs DEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Slovenia vs Denmark Euro Qualifiers League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Euro Qualifiers League. This match is fixed to be played between Slovenia (SLV) and Denmark (DEN). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 am on Tuesday 20 June 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at Stozice Multi-Purpose Stadium. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played in their previous matches and won the heart of the fans or audience at the stadium. If we talk about the last three matches of both teams. Slovenia faced two wins and one loss in their last three matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Denmark faced two wins and one loss in the last three matches of this tournament. This upcoming match is the 5th head-to-head match of this tournament and both teams will their best to win the match, so watch and enjoy this football match.

SLV vs DEN (Slovenia vs Denmark) Match Details

Match: Slovenia and Denmark

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Stozice Stadium

SLV vs DEN (Slovenia vs Denmark) Starting IXs

Slovenia (SLV) Possible Starting 11 1. Matevz Vidovsek, 2. Jaka Bijol, 3. Miha Blazic, 4. Zan Karnicnik, 5. Petar Stojanovic, 6. Jasmin Kurtic, 7. Domen Crnigoj, 8. Adam Gnezda Cerin, 9. Benjamin Verbic, 10. Benjamin Sesko, 11. Zan Vipotnik

Denmark (DEN) Possible Starting 11 1. Kasper Schmeichel, 2. Joakim Maehle, 3. Joachim Andersen, 4. Simon Kjaer, 5. Andreas Christensen, 6. Pierre Hojbjerg, 7. Christian Eriksen, 8. Andreas Skov Olsen, 9. Jonas Wind, 10. Martin Braithwaite, 11. Rasmus Hojlund

As per the exclusive reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers.