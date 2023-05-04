Small Plane Crash: 3 victims in Single-Engine Plane Crash in Big Bear

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that The three passengers have been killed in the plane crash. This tragic accident happened on Monday in Big Bear. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news circuletd on social networking sites as uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one that it would happen. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the complete information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

On the basis of the report, the victims were identified as 60-year-old Stormie Seibold who was from Temecula, Jimmy Fitzpatrick of Perris, 62 and 79-year-old Robert Carty of Lake Havasu, Arizona. Since their passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and broken and currently lots of people have expressed their deep condolences to their families as they lost their beloved person of the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Small Plane Crash

Reportedly, after a crash was reported crews reached the location at the corner of Paradise Way and Maltby Boulevard in Big Bear at around 2 pm on Monday. The single-engine Beechcraft A36 crashed in a small field about one mile east of Big Bear Airport, which, according to an initial inquiry from the NTSB, is thought to be the plane’s destination. Currently, there is no information about an injured person on the ground. There was no fire and no structural damage, which is pretty amazing considering how many houses are in that area, Big Bear Fire Department declared. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

The NTSB has been actively investigating the crash site. The reason for the crash may take weeks or months to figure out.