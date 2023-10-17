SMR vs DEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Euro Qualifiers League San Marino vs Denmark

Hello football lovers, Euro Qualifiers League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams San Marino (SMR) and another team Denmark (DEN). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday 18 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at San Marino Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Here, we shared all the details about this match and also talked about the prediction of the team winning. Let’s continue your reading to know more.

Many are waiting for this football match and they are expressing thier excitement to enjoy this match. Both of the teams are going to play their second head-to-head match in this tournament. San Marino has faced unwell responses by losing all the matches in this tournament and ranking in the last of the points table. On the other side, Denmark has faced five wins, one loss, or one draw in the last seven matches of this league. This team is ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. Both teams will give their best until the end of this match and it makes this match more interesting.

SMR vs DEN (San Marino vs Denmark) Match Details

Match: San Marino vs Denmark (SMR vs DEN)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Wednesday, 18th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

SMR vs DEN Venue: San Marino Stadium

SMR vs DEN (San Marino vs Denmark) Starting 11

San Marino (SMR) Possible Starting 11 1.Elia Benedettini, 2. Manuel Battistini, 3. Dante Rossi, 4. Filippo Fabbri, 5. Roberto Di Maio, 6. Simone Franciosi, 7. Alessandro Golinucci, 8. Lorenzo Capicchioni, 9. Matteo Vitaioli, 10. Nicola Nanni, 11. Lorenzo Lazzari

Denmark (DEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Kasper Schmeichel, 2. Joakim Maehle, 3. Joachim Andersen, 4. Simon Kjaer, 5. Andreas Christensen, 6. Pierre Hojbjerg, 7. Christian Eriksen, 8. Kasper Dolberg, 9. Robert Skov, 10. Jonas Wind, 11. Rasmus Hojlund

The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on FanCode. If we talk about the prediction of the winning team then it can be said that Denmark can again face victory because Marino didn’t face even one win in this league but nothing can be said too early. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.