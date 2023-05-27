Sneako: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Convert to Islam? Here’s The Reason Explained

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. Today we are going to investigate a piece of news. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The response from YouTuber Sneako to Cristiano Ronaldo’s most recent celebration has gone viral. A non-Muslim player performing the ‘Sajda’ as a goal celebration is a rare sight. Players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have frequently been spotted performing it as an expression of gratitude to Allah (God). However, following his most recent goal for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo did the same this time. Sneako was delighted to watch Ronaldo do the ‘Sajda’. Sneako was a supporter of Andrew Tate who had converted to Islam. Muslims do a ‘Sajda’ or ‘sujud’ during prayers. Islam attaches enormous significance to the deed. The ‘Sajda’ by Ronaldo even led some followers to question his religious beliefs. Sneako is heard saying in a viral reaction. “Did Ronaldo convert to Islam? I heard about this but isn’t he in Saudi Arabia and you’re supposed to only live with your wife and he’s not married to his wife. Yes! That’s what I’m talking about.”

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Convert to Islam?

Sneako is heard saying in a viral reaction. “Did Ronaldo convert to Islam? I heard about this but isn’t he in Saudi Arabia and you’re supposed to only live with your wife and he’s not married to his wife. Yes! That’s what I’m talking about.” Early in January 2023, after Ronaldo’s unveiling by Al-Nassr, concerns about how he would coexist with Georgina Rodriguez without being married started to surface. Without a marriage license, cohabitation is strictly prohibited in Saudi Arabia. However, according to TalkSport, some Saudi attorneys informed EFE about the proceedings. They said that since Ronaldo and Rodriguez live together, the authorities will “turn a blind eye.”

An unnamed lawyer informed EFE, “Although the laws of the kingdom still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have recently started to turn a blind eye and no longer prosecute anyone. Although these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime.” Since moving to the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has been there for five months. The pair doesn’t appear to have any problems living there. For further information stay tuned with Dekh news.