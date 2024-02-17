Snow Covered Highway Causes Two Vehicle Crash West of Chula, CCTV Video

Recently, a tragic accident happened on Route K, and the news of this incident is running in the internet trends. The cases of crashes are increasing with speed and many times individuals lose their lives after being involved in any crash incident. Now, the news of Route K’s accident is gathering a lot of attention from people and netizens. Several questions have been raised and surfaced on the internet related to this crash, so we made an article and shared all the details. Let’s continue your reading and we will try to cover every single piece of information, so read it completely.

First of all, we clarify that the details related to this accident are limited and all the information has been not officially confirmed. As per the exclusive sources, it was a collision accident that took place on Friday afternoon 16 February 2024 on Route K, about 1.5 miles west of Chula, Missouri. It happened at about 01:20 pm when two vehicles collided together. Both collided vehicles were identified as a 2022 Ford Edge and a 2002 Kenworth truck. After this collision crash, locals tried to help the victims (both vehicles’ drivers) and informed the authorities. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Snow Covered Highway Causes Two Vehicle Crash

There is a video also shared related to this crash incident that shows two vehicles damaged and the front side of the car damaged brutally. The excat reason behind this accident remains unclear and the authorities are on the way to uncovering all the details. Some unverified sources claim that this incident occurred when both vehicle drivers lost their control because snow covered the road and collided together. It is also reported that the drivers of both vehicles were injured seriously and admitted to the hospitals. Meanwhile, no one died in this accident and there is no further news of any other damage. Keep reading…

The news of this accident spread like wildfire on the internet sites and many social media users are sharing their reactions by commenting. There is no details have been shared about both drivers who were involved in this accident. It was a traffic accident that happened at about 1:20 pm on 16 February 2024 on Route K, about 1.5 miles west of Chula, Missouri. This collision incident occurred between a 2022 Ford Edge and a 2002 Kenworth truck. The excat details surrounding this collision accident are not disclosed. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details and we will update you soon. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.