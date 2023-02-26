SNTS vs CRTH Dream11 Team Prediction Live Score Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello all the football lovers, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the best Brazilian Paulista leagues is all set for the match. This match is going to be the play between Santos vs Corinthians. Both teams are very famous among people and both team don’t need any introduction. If we talk about the players then all the players are very amazing as they always give their best in the match. Now all the fans are searching about the match as they must be very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the SNTS vs CRTH match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated football match. And all the players are ready to face each other in the match. If anyone wants to watch the match in the playground then you can buy your tickets from the websites. This match will be very amazing and enjoyable. The Brazilian Paulista match between Santos vs Corinthians will be played at Estádio Urbano Caldeira. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Scroll down the page for more information about the match.

SNTS vs CRTH Live Score

Match Details

Team: Santos (SNTS) vs Corinthians (CRTH)

League: Brazilian Paulista

Date: 27th February 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Urbano Caldeira

Santos (SNTS) Possible Playing 11: 1.Joao Paulo Silva Martins, 2. Eduardo Bauermann, 3. Lucas Pires, 4. Messias Rodrigues, 5. Joao Lucas-Carvalho, 6. Douglas Moreira, 7. Sandry Roberto Santos, 8. Vinicius Zanocelo, 9. Lucas Rafael Lima, 10. Marcos Leonardo, 11. Stiven Mendoza

Corinthians (CRTH) Possible Playing 11:1.Cassio Ramos, 2. Gil, 3. Bruno Mendez, 4. Fabio Santos, 5. Rafael Ramos, 6. Adson Ferreira Soares, 7. Du Queiroz, 8. Renato Augusto, 9. Fausto Vera, 10. Roger Guedes, 11. Yuri Alberto

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and popular among people. This match will be very interesting and entertaining as both teams will give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Santos vs Corinthians on 27th February 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Estádio Urbano Caldeira. SNTS team won 1 match, lost 1 match, and draw 3 matches and the CRTH team won 2 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 2 matches. CRTH team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.