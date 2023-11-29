SNTS vs FLMI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Santos vs Fluminense Brazilian Serie A-League

It is reported that the Brazilian Serie A-League is back with their next football match and it is set to be played between Santos (SNTS) and the opponent team Fluminense (FLMI). Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. This match will begin to play at 03:30 am on Thursday 30 November 2023 and it will take place at Estadio Urbano Caldeira. Here, we will talk about this match in detail including both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more in this article, so read it completely.

In this league, all the teams perform well and receive a good response from the audience. Now, this league to going to play its next match between SNTS and FLMI, and both teams going to play their 36th match. As per the points table, Fluminense has faced fifteen wins, eight draws, or twelve losses in the previous matches and the team is ranked on the 7th place in this league. On the other side, Santos has faced eleven wins, nine draws, or sixteen losses in the previous matches. Both have given their best and it makes this upcoming match as a banging, so watch and enjoy.

SNTS vs FLMI (Santos vs Fluminense) Match Details

Match: Santos vs Fluminense (SNTS vs FLMI)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League

Date: Thursday, 30th November 2023

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

SNTS vs FLMI Venue: Estadio Urbano Caldeira

SNTS vs FLMI (Santos vs Fluminense) Starting 11

Santos (SNTS) Possible Starting 11 1.Joao Paulo Silva Martins, 2. Kevyson Costa, 3. Messias Rodrigues, 4. Joaquim Silva, 5. Lucas Braga, 6. Rodrigo Fernandez, 7. Jean Lucas, 8. Gustavo Nonato, 9. Tomas Rincon, 10. Marcos Leonardo, 11. Yeferson Soteldo

Fluminense (FLMI) Possible Starting 11 1.Fabio Maciel, 2. David Braz, 3. Samuel Xavier, 4. Marcelo, 5. Marlon Santos, 6. Matheus Martinelli, 7. Jhon Arias, 8. Leonardo Fernandez, 9. Daaniel Sampaio Simoes, 10. John Kennedy, 11. German Cano

If we talk about the team winning prediction then Fluminense has more chances to win in this upcoming match against Santos but nothing can be officially said too early. There is no possibility of rain and the weather is clear or beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Fans are supporting their favorite players and team. It is expected that this match will win the hearts of many. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.