SNTS vs GRM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Santos vs Grêmio Brazilian Serie A

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Brazilian Serie A League. This match is fixed to be played between Santos (SNTS) and Gremio (GRM). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 am on Monday 21 August 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at Estadio Urbano Caldeira. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so excited to watch this upcoming match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

If we talk about the previous gameplay of both teams then, Gremio had played a total of 14 matches in which they faced 8 matches, 4 losses, or 2 draws. This team is currently ranked in the 3rd position of the points table. On the other side, Santos had played a total of 15 matches in this tournament and they faced 4 wins, 7 losses, or 4 draws in their previous matches. This team is currently ranked in the 14th position on the points table.

SNTS vs GRM (Santos vs Grêmio) Match Details

Match: Santos and Grêmio

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A

Date: Monday, 21st August 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Urbano Caldeira

SNTS vs GRM (Santos vs Grêmio) Starting 11

Santos (SNTS) Possible Starting 11 1.Joao Paulo Silva Martins, 2. Alex Nascimento, 3. Joao Lucas-Carvalho, 4. Joaquim Silva, 5. Dodo Ribeiro, 6. Rodrigo Fernandez, 7. Douglas Moreira, 8. Lucas Rafael Lima, 9. Jean Lucas, 10. Marcos Leonardo, 11. Stiven Mendoza

Grêmio (GRM) Possible Starting 11 1.Gabriel Chapeco, 2. Reinaldo Manoel da Silva, 3. Bruno Alves, 4. Bruno Uvini, 5. Joao Maturanoi dos santos Pedro, 6. Aldemir Ferreira, 7. Joao Paulo Mares, 8. Mathias Villasanti, 9. Nathan Souza, 10. Felipe Carballo, 11. Luis Suarez

As per the exclusive reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites.