Soccer Star, Sadio Mane Marries His Long-Time Girlfriend Aisha Tamba

6 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

There is a piece of news coming forward that African soccer star, Stadio Mane has reportedly tied know with his longtime partner and this news is creating a great buzz among the community members. Now, this news is rapidly circulating in internet trends and attracting the interest of many social media users. Several questions have been raised over the internet such as who is Sadio Mane, who is his partner, why his name has been getting popular for the last few days, and many other questions related to their relationship. So, we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this topic in this article.

Sadio Mane

First of all, let’s talk about Sadio, he is a Senegalese professional footballer who plays as a forward or winger for Saudi Pro League club AI Nasr and the Senegal national team. Born on 10 April 1992 in Bambali, Senegal. He is currently 31 years old and playing for the AI Nasr team. Known mostly for his pressing, dribbling, and pace, he is often regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time. He is from a Guinean family and he wanted to pursue a career in football at an early age. Continue your reading to know more about her partner and relationship.

Sadio Mane Marries His Long-Time Girlfriend Aisha Tamba

Recently, Sadio has surprised his fans and well-wishers by sharing some pictures of his bride Ayesha Tamba. He took an important step in his life and tied the knot with his long-time partner Aisha in a private ceremony in Keur Massar, Dakar, Senegal. He kept his personal life private and now the news of his marriage has raised excitement and admiration among fans around the world. His partner is from Casamanca and the news of the couple’s marriage has caused a stir among football fans as Sadio has kept his personal life secret and private. keep reading…

It is also reported that the couple was first seen together when Ayesha was only 16 years old, but she was a minor, which is why the topic of their relationship was never formally discussed. Before holding his wedding ceremony earlier this month, he had inaugurated a stadium built in his hometown Bambali. Sadio has a huge number of fans around the world who have been sharing their reactions by commenting and social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages, expressing their happiness over the couple’s union. If we get any more information we will update our article. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.

