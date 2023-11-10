SODO Shooting: Man Shot During Road Rage Incident in Seattle’s Greenwood

A new fear unfolded when a massive shooting was seen in Seattle, Washington. As per the sources, the silent SoDo area in Seattle, Washinton was shocked by a shooting incident. The tragedy happened due to a road rage. Further, a person was also injured in this incident. Currently, the shooting of Washinton is at the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Stay and continue to know more.

As per the report, a shooting broke out on November 8, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. Further, in this accident, a motorcycle was injured. This article helps you to learn about the recent viral shooting news. As per the eyewitness statement, an argument broke out in SoDo due to road rage between two motorcyclists. The incident took place at 1st/Lander in SoDo. A silent argument turned into a massive fight. The gunshot fired in which one motorcyclist was injured. The peaceful neighborhood turned into a pain. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. Swipe up the page.

Man Shot During Road Rage Incident

The injured victim is rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The good news is that no one was killed in this shooting. One motorist was badly injured. Imminently, the police reached the incident place and took the firearm into custody. The investigation is still ongoing. The shooter is under police custody and facing legal charges. The 41-year-old King County man is found guilty of shooting on a rushed highway. The King County man appeared in the U.S. District Court in Seattle. He was charged with possession of firearms. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Moreover, the victim is under medical attention. Law enforcement officials are working on this case. The vehicle has also seized the authority. The Law enforcement officials revealed that the vehicle was also involved in the shooting. The health state of the victim is unknown. The crime cases are increasing day by day. Overall, this incident claims us about safety. The authority has not revealed much information about the incident. The neighborhood faced many problems. This news spread like waves all over the internet. If we provide you with complete information from our best side. If we get any other information we will let you know on the same site.