Solar Eclipse Live Streaming 2019 Updates: How To Watch Surya Grahan in India Time and Date

The annual solar eclipse or ring of fire of 2019 will be seen on 26th December. As per the reports, this solar eclipse will be a complete solar eclipse, which will be clearly seen in various parts of India.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun hiding the sun partially or fully for a very brief period when seen from the earth. According to the experts, though the solar eclipse happens in regular intervals, the annular solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon, and it occurs when the moon’s apparent diameter is smaller than the sun’s, thus blocking most of the sun’s light and make it appear like an annulus (ring). In India, the annual solar eclipse on 26 December 2019 will start from 8.06 am to 11:13 am. The eclipse will be total around 9:25 am when the sun would appear like a ring surrounding the moon. After 3 minutes 12 seconds the sun will start to appear again.

According to Sachin Bamba, the managing director of Space India, the ideal place to watch this eclipse is Cheruvathur located in the Kasaragod district of Kerala as the eclipse begins I the country from here only. However, it will also be visible in Kurukshetra (Haryana) after 10 years along with Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, you can see the annularity for 3 minutes 11 seconds in Tiruppur and for 3 minutes and 15 seconds in Ammapattinam on the east coast.

Apart from India, the third and the final solar eclipse of 2019 will be seen in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sumatra, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Northern Marina Island, Sri Lanka and Borneo.

In 2019, three solar eclipses occurred, the first partial solar eclipse took place on 6 January. After this, there was a partial solar eclipse on 2 July. Now again the last and third solar eclipse of 2019 will be on 26 December, which can be seen in India.

