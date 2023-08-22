Soldier Accidentally Shoots Himself At Michel Camp Video Goes Viral on Internet

Recently shocking news has come on the internet that a soldier has passed away recently. The Ghana Armed Forces have confirmed that the tragic gunshot incident killed a soldier. This horrible incident occurred on Saturday, 19 August 2023 at Michel Camp’s Base Ammunition Depot. Recently, the news has come on the internet and gone viral on social media platforms as no one thought it would happen. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people as they are very curious to know the complete information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As the report, news released on Saturday night disclosed that as per the initial inquiry report, the soldier was spotted waiting to relieve his friend at a duty position at around 8:00 when his rifle went off, hitting him beneath the chain and killing him immediately. The information has been published by Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quashie, Director General of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces. Since the news has come on the internet many people have been shocked. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Soldier Accidentally Shoots Himself

Reportedly, the soldier has been identified as Private Bayou Roger. After the accident, his body was taken to the mortuary at the 37 Military Hospital. The homicide Unit of the Ghana Police team is cooperating with the military police to investigate the fatal incident. It is very shocking news for the family, friends and those who know him as no one had imagined that he would lose his life like this. He will be always missed by his close ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so read the complete article till the end.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regrets the death of a soldier from the 5 Infantry Battalion, Private Bayou Roger, as a result of a suspected unexpected discharge. Private Bayou Roger was a very amazing person who did great work in his career.