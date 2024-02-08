Solo Car Crash: Castroville Woman Dies in Highway 156, CCTV Video Footage

In today’s article, we will talk about the recent accident in which a Castroville woman lost her life. It was a solo car crash and it occurred on Highway 156. The authorities also made their involvement in this case and began an investigation to understand the exact details surrounding this incident. The news of this incident is continuously running in the trends on social media pages and attracting people’s attention who are hitting the search engine to know more. The deputies also issued some statements related to this accident and we have fetched all the available details. Let us know the circumstances surrounding this accident and we will also talk about the deceased, so read this article till the end.

The police department shared the driver of the vehicle was arrested and it was determined that the suspect who caused the collision was under the influence of alcohol or drug. The driver was also injured in this accident and sent to Natividad Medical Center with moderate injuries. The California Highway Patrol stated that a woman from Castroville was killed in this solo vehicle crash incident. She was 25 years old at the time of this accident and her demise. This incident took place on Highway 156 located near Monterey Road in San Juan Bautista on Tuesday. The driver was arrested and presently getting treatment for his injury. Several details are left to be shared related to this solo crash, so keep reading…

Reportedly, the preliminary investigation indicates that at about 1:55 pm on Tuesday, 6 February 2024 and the driver (suspect) has been detained by the deputies. The vehicle has been identified as a gold 2005 Honda Accord which was going eastbound on Hwy 156 west of Monterey Street and was going 70 miles per hour in wet roadway conditions. While traveling eastbound, an unfortunate incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle upon hitting standing water on the road, causing the vehicle to go down an embankment on the south side of the road and overturn, damaging the passenger side of the vehicle to strike a tree. Additionally, the vehicle came to rest on its roof against a tree with major damage approximately 35 feet down the embankment. The passenger's (deceased woman) name is not revealed and there are no details have been shared related to her personal life.

As per the sources, she sustained major blunt force injuries as the vehicle struck the tree and was confirmed dead on the incident scene by fire department personnel at 2:12 pm. Still, many questions related to this crash remain unknown and not disclosed openly. It is reported that she was 25 years old at the time of her demise and died due to the major injuries sustained in this accident. She was confirmed dead at the incident scene at about 2:12 pm by the fire department. The driver of the gold 2005 Honda Accord (crashed vehicle) was arrested and under custody. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.