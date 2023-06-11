Somalia’s Mogadishu: 9 including 3 Soldiers Killed By al-Shabaab in Restaurant Attack

The breaking news is coming that nine people were killed in an attack by al-Shabaab in the Somali capital Mogadishu. Further, in this three soldiers and six civilians were also killed. This is a piece of shocking news for everyone. Currently, this news is at the top of the news channel headlines. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People want to know the identification of the killed people. If you are searching for the same so you are on the right page. Let’s discuss this in details

According to the sources, Nine people were killed in an attack. This incident happened at an upmarket restaurant in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Further, this incident occurred on Friday night in the Somali capital. Six civilians and three security force members were killed in a late-night attack by militant fighters on a beachside hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu, state media report. The forces rescued 84 civilians from the hotel, receiving praise from the government for their “swift and effective response,” SONNA reported. The attack was horrific. That was a popular pearl restaurant.

Further, many people were injured in this attack, and many were killed. The police department also shared the identification of the attacker. The onslaught follows a deadly attack by AI-Shabaab on an African Union military base in Somalia, roughly 120 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu, late last month in which at least 54 Ugandan soldiers were killed, according to Ugandan officials. As we know that AI-Shabaab is the largest and most active al-Qaeda network in the world. The group controlled a vast area of Somalia before being pushed back by government counteroffensives last year, according to Reuters. This news is making huge controversy.

Further, the security killed all the militants who were involved in this terrorist attack. The all terrorist were killed at the Pearl Beach Hotel in Lido Beach, Mogadishu. The incident was dangerous. Further, this incident video and photos were also available on various social media platforms. On Saturday morning people are shocked after watching a blood-stained street. On only this, the window was also broken. The blood was spread all over the ground of the restaurant. The eyewitness Hussein Mohamed heard the blast before the gunfire. The attack happened by Al Qaeda. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.