Sony Gets Patent for a New PlayStation Controller Design Features Images :- The new report revealed that Sony has recently received a patent for a new PlayStation controller with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). This latest controller design adds two new buttons.

Sony Gets Patent for a New PlayStation Controller

In addition to that, it looks remarkably similar to the current DualShock 4 but at the same time with a couple of extra buttons on the rear as well as one major omission: the PS button on the front, news portal Pocket-Lint.com reported on Monday.

This new PlayStation controller can also be seen with the same layout for its face buttons, analogue sticks, along with the directional pad.

On the other hand, the backside is accurately the same but at the same time it comprises of two new configurable buttons, which means one can programme them to perform any function. Talking about the buttons, they are similar to the new DualShock 4 attachment that Sony is all set to release on January 23rd that adds programmable buttons to the back, as per to Engadget.

Sony New PlayStation Design Images

“The two back buttons can be activated with triggers in most of the proposed designs. While they seem to be located directly behind the analog sticks on most of the proposed layouts in the patent, there is mention that they might move to other places,” reported Polygon.

Particularly, the PlayStation 5 is set for launch in the year 2020 and it is expected to come with a USB Type-C port. The latest design on the other hand also shows a USB Micro-B charger, suggesting that this new controller might possibly work with the PS 4.

Sony New PlayStation New Features

In addition to that, there is a slight chance that this design shown in the patent might not be absolute or complete. It is also not certain when it is actually going to arrive, since the designs were revealed as part of a patent application granted on December 26, one can also expect them to get launch very soon.