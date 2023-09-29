Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Launched in India Check Full specs and Features Images

Sony has just announced a new addition to its WF-1000XM5 series in India, and it’s a great one. The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are part of the premium range, and they come with some cool features like active continuous noise cancellation (ANC), support for head tracking, and more. Plus, they have a super glossy finish for a premium look. And they’re also said to be much smaller and lighter than their predecessors – 25% smaller, and 20% lighter. Check them out!

The Sony earbuds are equipped with a powerful integrated processor V2 and an HD noise canceling processor QN2 e, providing users with instantaneous noise cancellation and enhanced audio clarity. Additionally, the earbuds feature 24-bit sound processing and a noise isolation tip feature that can reduce high-frequency noise. The earbuds are connected to a 6-micro setup, including feedforward microphones, and the power of the noise reduction is transferred to the calls through an AI-powered noise reduction algorithm, which is based on Deep Neutral Network (DNN) processing and the use of bone conduction sensor technology. This results in clearer calls in a noisy environment, as well as wind noise reduction capabilities. Swipe to learn more about these high-tech earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Launched in India

The wireless earbuds are equipped with a dynamic X driver unit, resulting in a deeper bass, clearer vocals, and a more powerful audio output. Additionally, LDAC technology allows for the use of high-resolution audio wireless, while DSEE Extreme enables the use of upscaling technology for real-time music. Head-tracking technology allows for the audio to be aligned with the user’s movements, creating an immersive listening experience. Additionally, the Sony WF-1000XM5 features 360 Reality Audio technology. The wireless earbuds have a maximum playback time of 8 hours and support fast charging, allowing for approximately an hour’s listening time in just 3 minutes.

Other features of the 'OG' range of Sony earbuds include Talk-to-Chat functionality, Auto Play functionality, Adaptive Sound Control functionality, Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, Google Fast Pair compatibility, Swift Pair compatibility, and other features. The price of the Sony WF- 1000XM5 TWS is Rs 24,990, while the pre-book price of Rs 21,990 is available. Additionally, the pre-order price of the Rs 4,990 portable speaker is also free. The pre-book sale is available until October 15, and the sale will commence on October 18. The headphones will be available for purchase from offline and online stores, as well as Sony Centers, in Black and Platinum color options.