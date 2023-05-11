Sony Xperia 1 V With 6.5″ 4K OLED 120Hz HDR Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Specs and More

Here we are going to talk about the Sony Xperia 1 V and this phone has been released in the markets of Europe and globally. This phone comes with various best and amazing features which will be most liked by the people. It is said that this phone is one of the best recently launched phones and Sony Xperia 1 V will gather a good response from the people. If you are excited to know more about this phone and want to buy a new phone then you reached the right site because here we shared the complete details about it, so read continuously and completely.

It is shared that this phone has a lot of features such as an Exmor T image sensor and a display of 4K HDR, the handset sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with 4K HDR support and a 120 Hz refresh rate, and it also has a water resistance of IP65/68. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage which is most liked by the people. It is backed by a battery of 5000mAh with a 30W fast charging feature. The weight of this phone measures around 187g. The best feature of this phone is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and 360 Reality Audio support.

Sony Xperia 1 V With 6.5″ 4K OLED 120Hz HDR Display

The display of this phone is 6.50-inch and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The price tag of this phone is said as $ 1,399 in the European market and around Rs. 1,14,700 in Indian Currency. It is available in two different colors including Green and Black. It has a storage configuration of 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. The confirmed and exact date of launch is not revealed but it is expected that this will available on sale in June in the markets of Europe. Scroll down to know more about this amazing phone.

The camera of the phone packs a triple main camera with a 1/1.3.5" sensor, a rear camera setup comprising a 52-mp (megapixel), f/1.9 aperture, and it has Hybrid OIS/EIS support. The video resolution of this phone supports the video recording feature of 4k on its ultra-wide camera that offers an 85-125 mm (F2.3-F2.8) zoom lens. It is shared that this phone is the most useful for gamers and they can easily play high storage or high VFX games on this device.