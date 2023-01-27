Sophia Dinverno Death Reason? Gamer and YouTuber Violet Flowergarden Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well know YouTuber Violet Flowergarden has passed away reportedly at the age of 23. Violet Flowergarden was a young YouTuber who was better known as Sophia Maureen Dinverno. She is no more between us and she breathed last on Tuesday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Violet Flowergarden was a renowned Youtuber and she was a resident of Grass Lake. She completed her education at Lumen Christi Catholic High School and after that, she attended Jackson Prep, Early College. She rushed for the Lumen Christi girls cross country squad as a varsity runner in her sophomore year. Later, she completed Jackson Prep and Early College before enrolling in the Jackson College nursing program. She participated in many sports and activities in the teenage and she also attened dance classes at the Academy of the Arts. She was a very talented woman who will be always missed by her close ones. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Sophia Dinverno Death Reason?

As per the report, Violet Flowergarden is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 17 January 2023, Tuesday when she was 23 years old. Her cause of death was not disclosed yet by her family and friends. Her passing news has been confirmed by the Jackson Citizen Patriot. It is very shocking news for her close ones as no one thought that she would lose her life at a young age. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, In 2013 Dinverno began a YouTube channel and uploaded a collection of videos with edits of the online horse game Star Stable. She was a famous woman and she had 172 K subscribers on the Youtube channel. She started creating additional gaming videos as her work continued to gain prominence. Her videos have been watched by 48 million people. Her funeral ceremony is going to be held on 28 January 2023 at noon at the Desnoyer Funeral Home at 2:00 Pm. May Violet Flowergarden’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.