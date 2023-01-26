Sophia Maureen Dinverno Die? Violet Flowergarden Sudden Passed Away at 23, Obituary

The YouTube community is mourning the passing of a beloved member of the platform who is no more between us. We are talking about the popular Youtube star and gaming icon, Violet Flowergarden who tragically passed away at the age of 23. It is hard to believe that the popular gaming star has gone from this world leaving her family, friends, and fans devastated. Let us tell you that Violet was beloved for creating captivating content that combined gaming skills with creativity and humor. She impressed many fans and watchers across the world through her gaming skills. Keep reading to know more updates.

During her career in gaming, Violet achieved huge success in her short period of life, both professionally and personally. Since the news of her death was confirmed, many fans are trying to search for her and want to know the reason behind her unfortunate death. Several posts and obituary details of Violet confirm that she is no more between us. A post reads,” I hope you find much-deserved peace and happiness Sophia”. Sophia Maureen Dinverno was better known as Violet Flowegarden among her fans across the world. If you want to know more about her, keep reading this article here.

What Was Violet Flowergarden Cause Of Death?

Sophia Maureen Dinverno is better known as Violet Flowergarden sadly passed away at the age of 23. The Youtuber started to post her videos when she was just 13 years old. She spread her experience, tips and advice on the popular online game Star Stable and grabbed the attention of the audience. At the age of 18, she decided to launch her own line of clothes inspired by the game.

At the time of 21, she achieved more than 8 million subscribers on Youtube and millions of followers on social media handles. According to the sources, Violet Flowergarden died after a horse race accident. It is saddening to learn that the beautiful girl died unexpectedly. With this, she also created vlogs about makeup tutorials and lifestyle as well. At her last, she was survived by her parents, Joel and Deanna, sister Lydia; four brothers, Josiah, Noah, Isaiah, and Elijah, Grandparents, aunts, cousins, and uncles.

Now, the family has announced the obituary arrangements officially that will be held at the Desnoyer Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 Noon. The interment will be held at 2:00 PM at St. John’s Cemetery. During her entire career, she earned massive love and respect from her friends and fans across the world. She will be always remembered as a beloved Youtuber and talented child. #RIPSophiaMaureenDinverno