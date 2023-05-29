Recently the news has come on the internet that the grieving family of a young animal doctor who unfortunately took her own life has talked out about how those in the profession are four times more probable to die by suicide. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. Now this news making headlines on the internet as people have been searching the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sophie Putland’s Parents Said She Received ‘campaign of abuse’

As per the report, Kate Putland and Gary stated that there are two main causes for the saddening statistic the savage abuse vets cop at the hands of pet owners and the trauma they face putting down animals they can not protect. Their beloved daughter Sophie Putland lost her life when she was only 33 years old. Her cause of death was a suicide. She took her own life in September 2021 while working in Melbourne. It was very painful news for her family as they lost their beloved child. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

She had got merciless abuse from an angry owner in the lead-up to her unexpected death. She was a formalist who always tried to do the best thing and yet individuals would be shouting at her without any reason, as per Mr Putland. Her mother also stated she and her husband do not accuse anybody of their daughter’s death but want young people entering the industry to be careful and better looked after. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Please see the vet when you walk in who will smile at you but you don’t know what they are feeling and what they are going through,’ said Mrs Putland. Studies have discovered veterinarians are at a notably higher risk of suicide than the general population, as per the Australian Veterinarian Society. Sophie’s mom and dad launched the national campaign We’re Only Human’ on Sunday to honor their daughter’s legacy and assist stem the shocking suicide rate among veterinarians. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.