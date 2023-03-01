SOU vs GRI Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips Odds

Here we are sharing a piece of big news for those who love to watch a football match. Because a very well-known and outstanding FA Cup league is coming back one more time with its two powerful teams. This match will be played between Southampton vs Grimsby Town. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be very interesting and enjoyable as two strong teams are ready to face each other. As we all know that know all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SOU vs GRI match and we will share it with you in this article.

FA Cup league is all set to entertain its fans with its two amazing teams. Both teams have different gameplay and now both teams are ready to defeat each other in the match. fans have been waiting for the match but now fans’ wait is going to be super soon because only a few hours left before the match. The FA Cup match between Southampton and Grimsby Town will be played at St. Marys Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fanatics are very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, day, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

SOU vs GRI Live Score

Match Details

Team: Southampton (SOU) vs Grimsby Town (GRI)

League: FA Cup

Day: Thursday

Date: 2nd March 2023

Time: 12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: St. Marys Stadium

Southampton (SOU) Possible Playing 11: 1. Gavin Bazunu, 2. Jan Bednarek, 3. Romain Perraud, 4. Armel Bella Kotchap, 5. Ainsley Maitland Niles, 6. James Ward-Prowse, 7. Stuart Armstrong, 8. Mohamed Elyounoussi, 9. Romeo Lavia, 10. Paul Onuachu, 11. Kamaldeen Sulemana

Grimsby Town (GRI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Max Crocombe, 2. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, 3. Josh Emmanuel, 4. Jordan Cropper, 5. Shaun Pearson, 6. Bryn Morris, 7. Alex Hunt, 8. Stephen Wearne, 9. Aaron Braithwaite, 10. Thomas Dickson-Peters, 11. Danilo Orsi

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be played between Southampton vs Grimsby Town on 2nd March 2023 from 12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT). The SOU team won 1 match and lost 4 matches and the GRI team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and draw 2 matches. The SOL team looks good in the recent match, this team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.