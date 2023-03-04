SOU vs LEI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Today’s Match Southampton vs Leicester City

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. A very famous Premier League is all set for the match and this match is going to be played between Southampton vs Leicester City. This match is going to be very entertaining and amazing as both teams are very powerful. Both teams will give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SOU vs LEI match and we will share it with you in this article.

Premier League is all set for the match as this league is one of the best leagues. Now all the fans are very excited about this match as they also want to support their favorite team. This match is going to be very enjoyable as both teams are ready to face each other in the match. The Premier League match between Southampton vs Leicester City will be played at St. Marys Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, day, time, venue and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

SOU vs LEI Live Score

Match Details

Team: Southampton (SOU) vs Leicester City (LEI)

Date: 4th March 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: St. Marys Stadium

League: Premier League

Southampton (SOU) Possible Playing 11:1.Alex McCarthy, 2. Kyle Walker-Peters, 3. Romain Perraud, 4. Lyanco, 5. Duje Caleta-Car, 6. Moussa Djenepo, 7. Romeo Lavia, 8. Carlos Alcaraz, 9. Adam Armstrong, 10. Sekou Mara, 11. Mislav Orsic

Leicester City (LEI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Danny Ward-II, 2. Timothy Castagne, 3. Wout Faes, 4. Victor Kristiansen, 5. Harry Souttar, 6. Dennis Praet, 7. Harvey Barnes, 8. Wilfred Ndidi, 9. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 10. Kelechi Iheanacho, 11. Mateus Cardoso Martins

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very amazing and mindblowing and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Southampton vs Leicester City on 4th March 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at St. Marys Stadium. The SOU team won 1 match and lost 4 matches and on the other hand, the LEI team won 2 matches and lost 2 matches and draw 1 match. The LEI team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.