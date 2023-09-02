South Elgin High School Crash: Two Students Killed in Car Accident Caught on Camera

The breaking news is coming that in a horrible accident, two school students lost their lives. As per the sources, two South Elgin High School students were killed in a car accident. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and created a huge controversy among the people. Currenlty, this news becomes they of the news channel headlines. The recent news of Bartlett has gone viral on the internet and raised many questions regarding this news. This article will help you to learn about recent viral news. If you are interested to know the complete information regarding this news, stay connected with this page till the end. Let’s discuss it in detail.

As per the sources, two South Elgin High School killed in a car accident. This fatal accident news was first shared by Kris Habermehl ” A crash investigation is underway in Bartlett. This dump truck rolled over on Route 25 at Kenyon Road after colliding with another vehicle. Route 25 is closed between US 20 & W. Bartlett Road TFN. Use Route 31 or Gifford Road”. Further, the authority shared that the accident happened between a Honda Civic and a dump truck. The accident occurred around 7 a.m. More information is mentioned below.

South Elgin High School Crash

The police received a call after 7 a.m. about the accident in which two people lost their lives. The incident took place at Illinois Route 25 and Keynon Road which is in the direction of the high school campus. The authorities all announced the identification of the victims. As per the sources, the victims were identified as Tahlulay Henry who was 16 years old at the time of his passing, and Kamorra Campbell who was 17 years old at the time of passing. One of the two died on the spot and the other one passed away after arriving at the hospital.

That was a two-vehicle accident. The driver and another passenger also received treatment after getting injured in the accident. All of the Civic students identified as female. This is a very tough time for the family who lost their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family who is facing a difficult time.