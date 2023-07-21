South Gippsland Highway Crash: Teenager Dies After Car and Truck Collide in Melbourne’s South-East

The news of another car crash is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. A teenage boy has been killed as the car he was driving collided with a truck on a highway in Victoria. Emergency services were called to the South Gippsland Highway near Devon Rd in Devon Meadows at about 9:50 pm on Thursday. It is believed the truck, which was towing a trailer at the time, was doing a right-hand turn when it collided with the car. In this article, we will talk about the recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The 17-year-old male driven by the car died at the scene. The truck driven was taken to the hospital for treatment and will be spoken to by police. Detectives are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or were in the vicinity of the truck with the trailer to contact them. Road closures remain in place on the South Gippsland Highway as police continue to process the scene.

South Gippsland Highway Crash

The highway is closed between Craig and Browns Rds and drivers are urged to use Clyde Five Ways and Berwick Cranbourne Rds as alternatives and allow extra time. Let us tell you the accident's reason has not been revealed yet now. Apart from this, let us tell you that there is not much information about the accident that happened. When this incident happened, people were shocked.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.