Southeast Delhi: Stage Collapses During Religious Event, 1 Dead, Several Injured

As we have told you in the above paragraph a horrific incident of stage collapse occurred during a religious program in Southeast Delhi. However, this news is making a lot of headlines on the internet and people are becoming desperate to know this news. According to sources, we have come to know that the incident of stage collapse during a religious program took place at Kalka Ji Temple in Southeast Delhi. After the incident, there was a rush among the people at the spot. After which the matter was handled by the security personnel and police officers there.

Southeast Delhi: Stage Collapses During Religious Event

The incident occurred on Saturday night and 1,500-1,700 people were attending a religious function at Kalka Ji temple. The entire video of the incident has been recorded, which is raising apprehensions in the minds of the viewers. It was seen in the video how the stage collapsed during a religious function. The investigation of the incident is still going on and some heart-wrenching facts have come to light in which it is said that a person lost his life in this accident. On the other hand, many people have become victims of this incident and are injured.

After hearing about this incident, the Chief Minister of Delhi broke his secret and said that the Jagran being organized in Kalka Ji temple turned into a heart-wrenching incident, which I feel very bad after hearing. 17 people injured in this incident have been admitted to the hospital for treatment and along with Arvind Kejriwal, the rest of the public also wants the people injured in this incident should get well as soon as possible.