Southern Germany: 7 killed and 16 injured as a van overloaded with Migrants Crashes in Bavaria

Police in southern Germany have reported the death of seven people including a child after a minivan allegedly driven by an alleged people smuggler tipped over on a road near Ampfing, Bavaria. The driver of the minivan was believed to have been attempting to evade police during a road check when he lost control and overturned, police said. There were 23 passengers in the minivan, which is capable of holding nine people. Keep reading for more details.
The accident occurred at a time when border checks have been imposed in several Central and Eastern European countries as a result of an increase in human trafficking. According to police, they tried to stop the Mercedes-Vito van at about 03:00 a.m. on Friday. The Austrian license plate driver then sped up, reaching speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour (112 mph). The vehicle then overturned several times at the junction of the A94 highway, which links the Austrian border with Munich. The driver has since been arrested. Police said that the overcrowding of the vehicle was one of the reasons for the high number of fatalities. A six-year-old child was killed in one of the accidents. There have been several crashes involving human smugglers in Europe in recent weeks.
Southern Germany: 7 killed and 16 injured as a van overloaded
Two people died and six were injured in a car accident in Hungary on Thursday after a French license plate allegedly used to smuggle migrants tipped over. The accident happened near the German-Austria border about 50km from where the accident happened on Friday. Last week a car crashed near Burghausen in Bavaria, leaving four people with minor injuries. In recent weeks, several EU countries including Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic have put border checks in place due to a rise in smuggling incidents. Poland says the increased checks have helped reduce the number of migrants crossing their borders. Be with our article for more information.
The accident occurred on the A94 highway in South-Eastern Germany, which is believed to be a frequent route used by people smugglers to cross the German-Austrian border. Bavarian Minister for the Interior Johannes Herrmann stated that the incident serves as a reminder of the need to reinforce border controls to prevent smugglers from infiltrating Germany. In the first quarter of 2023, the number of first-time asylum applications in Germany increased by 78%. Police have reported that approximately one-quarter of migrants entering Germany are facilitated by smugglers. Stay tuned to our site for further news updates.
Leave a Comment