Southern Germany: 7 killed and 16 injured as a van overloaded with Migrants Crashes in Bavaria

The accident occurred at a time when border checks have been imposed in several Central and Eastern European countries as a result of an increase in human trafficking. According to police, they tried to stop the Mercedes-Vito van at about 03:00 a.m. on Friday. The Austrian license plate driver then sped up, reaching speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour (112 mph). The vehicle then overturned several times at the junction of the A94 highway, which links the Austrian border with Munich. The driver has since been arrested. Police said that the overcrowding of the vehicle was one of the reasons for the high number of fatalities. A six-year-old child was killed in one of the accidents. There have been several crashes involving human smugglers in Europe in recent weeks.

Southern Germany: 7 killed and 16 injured as a van overloaded