Southern Idaho Highway: Three Dead After Tuesday Night Collision on Southern Idaho Highway

Three Dead After Tuesday Night Collision on Southern Idaho Highway. The Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday night. At around 9:46 p.m., a 22-year-old male and a 20-year-old female passenger, both from Meridian, Idaho, were driving a 2018 Audi S5 westbound on State Highway 52 at milepost 26, near Emmett in Gem County. An 18-year-old male from Emmett, accompanied by a juvenile passenger, was traveling eastbound in a 1993 Dodge D-series pickup. The Audi crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with the Dodge.





Sadly, both occupants of the Audi and the driver of the Dodge lost their lives at the scene. The passenger of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. It’s important to note that all individuals involved were wearing seat belts. The highway remained closed for about six hours. The quantity and categories of motor vehicle accident fatalities vary significantly across the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Southern Idaho Highway

The population of a state naturally influences the number of motor vehicle-related deaths. Analyzing fatality rates per person and per vehicle miles traveled offers a method to assess motor vehicle fatalities in relation to both the population and the extent of driving activity. Nevertheless, numerous factors can influence these rates, such as the types of vehicles in use, driving speeds, licensing rates, state traffic regulations, the availability of emergency medical care, weather conditions, and geographical features.



In recent years, there were 39,508 fatal motor vehicle accidents in the United States, leading to 42,939 fatalities. This translated to a mortality rate of 12.9 deaths per 100,000 individuals and 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles driven. The number of fatalities per 100,000 people ranged from 5.7 in Rhode Island to 26.2 in Mississippi, while the fatality rate per 100 million miles traveled ranged from 0.71 in Massachusetts to 2.08 in South Carolina.



In years, the types of motor vehicle crash fatalities varied from state to state. For instance, Wyoming had the highest proportion of deaths involving occupants of SUVs and pickups (47 percent) and a relatively low percentage of deaths involving car occupants (18 percent). Conversely, Rhode Island had the highest percentage of deaths involving car occupants (49 percent) and a relatively low percentage of deaths involving SUV and pickup occupants (14 percent).



Hawaii reported relatively lower percentages of fatalities for both car occupants (14 percent) and SUVs and pickups (18 percent). However, it had a relatively high percentage of pedestrian deaths (27 percent) and motorcyclist deaths (35 percent). Meanwhile, the District of Columbia had the highest percentage of crash deaths involving bicyclists (7 percent) and the highest percentage involving pedestrians (44 percent).