Southington High School Placed on Lockdown Following Shooting Threat

9 hours ago
by Ricky Maurya

The Southington High School in Southington, campus has been placed on lockdown as a result of a reported shooting threat Thursday morning. Southington Police responded to the school’s campus at 720 Pleasant St in a matter of minutes. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been dispatched to the school campus to ensure the security of students, faculty, and staff. Continue with the reading of this article.

Southington High School

In response to the reported threat of gun violence within the school, the Southington School District has placed additional officers on the premises. The call, originating from an outside number, has raised an alarm and necessitated immediate action. The Southington School Police Department has responded to the situation by deploying additional officers to the school. Efforts are ongoing between the district and the police department, as well as with state and federal authorities, to determine the veracity of the threat. As a result of the shooting threat, the school remains under lockdown. This lockdown is in place to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Law enforcement officers are working diligently to maintain a safe and secure environment at the school.

Southington High School Placed on Lockdown

The Superintendent’s office reported that the high school had received a call at approximately 8:00 AM on Thursday from an unfamiliar number, containing a threat of potential gun violence within the school. The police department had responded to the call with additional officers, and an additional police presence had been sent to all schools in the district. The district and the police department had collaborated with state and federal authorities to determine the veracity of the threat, which, according to the Superintendent’s office, was unsubstantiated. The high school had been placed into secure school mode and then moved into lockdown upon a report of a person entering the school through the rear door. The Superintendent’s office stated that the person had since been identified as a district maintenance staff, and the lockdown had been lifted shortly after 10:00 AM.

Southington High School is under heavy scrutiny as the investigation into the shooting threat continues. State, local, and federal officials are working together to get the facts and figure out if the threat is real. It’s really important that everyone works together to make sure the situation is taken care of quickly and that the school community is safe. As the investigation goes on, we’ll have more updates as it happens. The top priority right now is keeping students, teachers, and staff safe.

