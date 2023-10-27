Southington High School Placed on Lockdown Following Shooting Threat

The Southington High School in Southington, campus has been placed on lockdown as a result of a reported shooting threat Thursday morning. Southington Police responded to the school’s campus at 720 Pleasant St in a matter of minutes. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been dispatched to the school campus to ensure the security of students, faculty, and staff. Continue with the reading of this article.

The Superintendent’s office reported that the high school had received a call at approximately 8:00 AM on Thursday from an unfamiliar number, containing a threat of potential gun violence within the school. The police department had responded to the call with additional officers, and an additional police presence had been sent to all schools in the district. The district and the police department had collaborated with state and federal authorities to determine the veracity of the threat, which, according to the Superintendent’s office, was unsubstantiated. The high school had been placed into secure school mode and then moved into lockdown upon a report of a person entering the school through the rear door. The Superintendent’s office stated that the person had since been identified as a district maintenance staff, and the lockdown had been lifted shortly after 10:00 AM.