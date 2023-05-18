SP Hinduja Death Reason? UK-based Billionaire & Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja Dies at 87

Recently the news has come on the internet that Srichand Parmanand Hinduja has died. He was a chairperson of the Hinduja Group who is no more between us and he took his last breath at the age of 87 on Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet it’s circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people must be very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja was a UK-based billionaire businessman, investor, and philanthropist. He was the primary shareholder and chairman of the Hinduja group of companies. As of August 2022, together with his brother Gopichand, he was the UK’s richest man. He was consistently ranked among the UK and Asia’s wealthiest people. He started his profession in his father’s textile and treading business in Bombay, India, and Tehra, Pahlavi Iran. He was a very successful businessman who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

SP Hinduja Death Reason?

SP Hinduja Death Reason?

UK-based billionaire businessman Srichand Parmanand Hinduja is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 87 on 17 May 2023 Wednesday in London. His sudden death news has been announced by his family. Reportedly, he died of complications of Lewy body dementia.

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja was also known as S.P. Hinduja. He was born on 28 November 1935 in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his education at Davar's College of Commerce and R.D National College. He was married to Madhu Srichand Hinduja and they were blessed with two daughters. He achieved a huge success in his career. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and currently, they are expressing their deep condolences to him and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Hinduja's soul rest in peace.