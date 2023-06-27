SP-U21 vs UK-U21 Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 U21 European Championship

Hello the lovers of football match, there we are sharing exciting news with you. One of the best U21 European Championship leagues is all set to entertain its two powerful teams. This upcoming match is going to be played between Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21. Both team’s players are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match. Now fans are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SP-U21 vs UK-U21 match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned the U21 European Championshipnip is all set to entertain its fans. Now all the fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be very interesting and entertaining. The U21 European Championship match between Spain U21 and Ukraine U21 is going to be played at Superbet Arena – Giulești Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, date, and venue. lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for the match details.

SP-U21 vs UK-U21 Live Score

Match Details

League: U21 European Championship

Team: Spain U21 (SP-U21) vs Ukraine U21 (UK-U21)

Date: 28th June 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue:Superbet Arena – Giulești Stadium

Spain U21 (SP-U21) Possible Playing 11:1.Arnau Tenas, 2. Sergio Gomez, 3. Juan Miranda, 4. Jon Pacheco, 5. Aitor Paredes, 6. Arnau Martinez, 7. Oihan Sancet, 8. Alex Baena, 9. Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, 10. Antonio Blanco Conde, 11. Abel Ruiz

Ukraine U21 (UK-U21) Possible Playing 11:1.Anatoliy Trubin, 2. Kostyantyn Vivcharenko, 3. Arsenii Batagov, 4. Maksym Talovierov, 5. Oleksii Sych, 6. Volodymyr Brazhko, 7. Artem Bondarenko, 8. Georgiy Sudakov, 9. Dmytro Kryskiv, 10. Oleksiy Kashchuk, 11. Danylo Sikan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best as they want to win the trophy. This match is going to be played between Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 on 28th June 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Superbet Arena – Giulești Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the SP-U21 team won 2 matches and the UK-U21 team also won 2 matches. It is very hard to announce which team will win the match as both teams are very powerful. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.