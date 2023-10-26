Spanish Fork Accident: Dog killed, Woman Critically Injured After Crash on Highway 6

Highway 6 & Center St crash Disrupts Spanish Fork residents Highway 6 and Center St collision kills dog and critically injures woman Spanish Fork, Utah – A dog has been killed and a woman is in critical condition after a serious car accident on Highway 6 near Center Street in Spanish Fork. Continue to read for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident. So, it is the entire article.

Spanish Fork Police and Fire Department responded to the scene of a traffic accident at Highway 6 and Center Street on Wednesday, October 25th, 2023. The accident resulted in the 36-year-old man driver of a semi-truck striking a passenger car, resulting in non-injury injuries. Upon arrival, Spanish Fork Police, Fire Department, and EMS responded to the scene. The accident occurred at approximately 2:20 P.M. The driver of the Semi Truck was not injured, and was headed westbound on Highway 6 at the time of the accident. According to Spanish Fork Police Lieutenant Slaymaker, the driver of the car was attempting to make a left turn onto the highway while the driver of the semi-truck was driving westbound.

A passenger car was traveling east on Highway 6 when it rear-ended a semi-truck as the driver attempted to make a left turn. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being extracted from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There were two dogs in the passenger car at the time of the accident. One of the dogs was killed. The other dog sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a nearby veterinary clinic. Witnesses reported that the passenger car rear-ended the semi-truck after the car ran a yellow light. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash. The 50-year-old woman driver of the passenger car was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Keep reading this article to its end.

According to Slaymaker, there were two dogs in the car. One died at the scene. The other was rushed to a local vet for treatment. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, traffic on Highway 6 is expected to be delayed for about an hour due to the accident. The accident is currently under investigation by Spanish Fork Police. Traffic delays are expected to last for about an hour as the investigation continues.