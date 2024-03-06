Spanish Woman Gangraped in Jharkhand. FIR Reveals Shocking Details About Dumka Incident

Currently, Jharkhand gangrape news is become an internet national topic. The world is seeking justice and strict action against the culprit. The Spanish woman’s statement left the whole nation shocked and disbelief. The recent news is coming that the police have arrested a total of 8 culprits in this case. The FIR details are making everyone shocked. The Spanish woman is a tourist vlogger. She was on tour with her husband. This page will help you to learn about the recent viral news. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same then go through the page and read the full article.

There are only a few people who are not familiar with the recent Jharkhand news. The victim is identified as a 28-year-old Spanish woman who was on tour with her husband. On March 1, 2024, they took shelter in the night in a tent. Sadly, she was gang-raped by the 7 Indian men. The heartbreaking incident happened in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. According to the Indian Express, the culprits used a dagger to threaten the victim and her husband. They even, punched, kicked, and raped the Spanish woman in front of her husband. In the FIR, the Spanish woman said, the incident happened for almost two and a half hours. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Spanish Woman Gangraped in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Police arrested a total of 8 people. The 28-year-old Spanish woman shared a story on her social media page in which she thanked the people who helped her and also said that everything has grown very quickly, and the police have been tremendously efficient. As we earlier mentioned, the Spanish woman was gang raped by 7 Indian men. The strategy took place on March 1, 2024, at Kurumahat. The place is located in the Hansdiha police station area. Scroll down the page.

The Spanish woman said in her statement, We stayed at their place because the place was calm and beautiful, we are unaware of this tragedy. She further, said the 7 men entered our tent around 7:30 PM. Initially, the first three men bound my husband’s hand and also punched him, the rest men grabbed me, and they were in a drunk state. The Spanish woman’s FIR also revealed that the 7 men also stole her necessary things such as a Swiss knife, diamond ring, and earpads. They also stanched our money which was around $300 US. In the report, she said, I want to continue my tour.